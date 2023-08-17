The musical is based on the old television series that the KRO broadcast in the late 1970s. The series is about a young chaplain who ends up in a Limburg village. It was previously announced that Thomas Cammaert, Angela Schijf, William Spaaij and Nandi van Beurden will participate. The performance will last almost an hour and a half and contains songs that were also heard in the musical. The direction is in the hands of David Grifhorst, who previously also made the spectacle The Passion for KRO-NCRV.