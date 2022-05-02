In the bad April for the new car market in Italycharacterized by a -33% compared to 2021, some car models had a good overall performance, with several surprises behind the usual note. Fiat Panda it has in fact added another month to its collection of primates, thanks to the registration of 9,474 specimens; since the beginning of the year the small car has reached 39,432 units. Nobody can put her in troubleand therefore it is the supporting positions that arouse the greatest interest.

In second place monthly it has hoisted Ford Puma, with 2,898 registrations: a good result considering that compared to the total figure for 2022 it is in fourth absolute position. But even better it did Volkswagen T-Roc: the crossover model came third with 2,743 units registered, a remarkable result considering that it ranks 19th on the annual total. Really a kangaroo leap.

In the top ten, off the podium, they are in a row Lancia Ypsilon (remains second overall), Dacia Sandero (still third in the January-April calculation, albeit pursued by Puma), Toyota Yaris Cross, Jeep Compass, Fiat 500, Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade. Stellantis placed six cars in the top ten, but in April some models achieved less brilliant results, such as the Citroen C3.

To underline how only 25 models have exceeded the 1000 registrations bar during the month of April, with some small surprises such as Cupra Formentor and Hyundai i10which are actually further behind in the overall ranking.

It is also noted how SUVs and crossovers are continuing to gain market ground, a detail that clashes a little with the idea that cars of that kind are a bit too expensive. On the other hand, one could expect an increase in sales of utility sedans, when this is not the case at all. Together, SUVs (including classic off-roaders) and crossovers they occupy 52.6% of the market. In April even this share was 54.8%. Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Roc, as crossovers, are the concrete expression of this trend.