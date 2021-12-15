Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced today a severe action by the security forces and justice against those extremist movements that are leading protests against measures to combat the coronavirus and threaten politicians for defending its application to prevent evils greater than the population. “We are not going to allow a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists to try to impose their will on our entire society,” warned Scholz in his first government statement to the Bundestag since taking office a week ago. We will stand up to those who march with torches and try to intimidate people “with violence and death threats” with all means “of our democratic state of law,” said the Social Democratic leader, who stressed that his government “listens and seeks the debate “, while warning that” our democracy knows how to defend itself. ”

Scholz’s intervention before the German lower house coincided with a large police raid in the federal state of Saxony against a group of corona-skeptics who apparently planned to attack the prime minister of that region, the Christian democrat Michael Kretschmer. More than 140 officers participated in the search of half a dozen homes in Dresden and the small town of Heidenau, in Saxon Switzerland, where several weapons were seized and an arrest was made, according to a spokesman for the Criminal Investigation Office of Saxony. The operation was carried out after calls for the murder of Kretschmer were registered in a Telegram chat group. “I am happy that the rule of law has shown that it is capable of defending itself,” said the Saxon prime minister after the result of the searches was released.

“Threats against authorities, be they mayors or councilors, but also against scientists or journalists are unacceptable, they will not be tolerated and they will be vigorously pursued,” said Kretschmer. Saxony is the German federal state with the lowest levels of vaccination, below 55%, and the highest of infections, but also where the most violent protests against the measures taken to combat the coronavirus take place. The prime minister of that region announced that more personnel will be assigned to “the fight against extremists” and revealed that the dismantled group was made up of five people who have been accused of preparing a serious attack against the state.

Scholz took advantage of his speech before the Bundestag to detail the coalition agreement signed with Greens and Liberals for the next four years and assured that throughout this decade Germany “will experience the greatest industrial and economic transformation in a century.” He stressed that the new executive is a government of social, political and cultural progress. “Behind us are 250 years in which our well-being was based on the consumption of coal, gas and oil. Now we have about 23 years ahead in which we must abandon fossil fuels, “said the Federal Chancellor, who assured that” other securities will be created through change “so that Germany can become a climate-neutral country as late as 2045.

Regarding future European policy, the Social Democratic leader stressed that Germany will continue to agree positions with France. “The federal government will not launch any initiative in European policy that has not been consulted before with our French friends,” said the new head of the German executive. “Franco-German understanding is the necessary condition for progress in Europe,” said Scholz, then underlined that “the success of Europe in our main national goal.” The head of the German government also praised before the deputies his predecessor, the conservative Angela Merkel, for her services to the country over the last 16 years and the harmonious transfer of powers. The latter has been “viewed with admiration and respect throughout the world,” said Scholz.