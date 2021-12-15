Abu Dhabi will cause discussions throughout the winter, especially if Mercedes were to appeal against the decision of the stewards to give the race victory – and therefore the World Championship – to Max Verstappen. Pending official words from the Brackley team, commentators and former drivers are unleashed. David Coulthard, for example, spoke of “disgusting ending“. His former McLaren teammate, Mika Hakkinen, is of a different opinion.

The two-time world champion, while blaming Verstappen for the maneuver of the first lap, does not believe that the Dutchman has benefited from a particular gift from the race management, which would have had his hands tied. According to Hakkinen, ending the championship with the Safety Car would have been even worse compared to when it was staged in Yas Marina: “I couldn’t believe what happened on Sunday and I know the fans think so too. We will talk about it for a long time! After Lewis made a fantastic start and took control of the race, I really thought we would see a foregone victory and his eighth title. Max’s move on lap one would have resulted in an accident if there had been no escape route. As I have said on other occasions, you should overtake using speed, skill and precision, not taking your rival off the track“, Wrote the Finnish in his column for Unibet. “When the Safety Car returned to the pits, it was clear that Max had a significant advantage. On fresh soft compound tires, it had a lot more grip than Lewis, who used hard tires that were heavily used. Overtaking was inevitable, even though Lewis defended himself as best he could. Max did what he had to do, winning the race and claiming the championship. As for Race Director Michael Masi, I think it would have been much worse if this world championship ended up behind a Safety Car.“.

“This was a very close fight, the season seemed to be going in Red Bull’s favor until Lewis began his comeback towards the end of the season. The victories in Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have shown why he is a star. I think he really carried the team along“, Closed the two-time world champion.