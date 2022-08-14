Patricia Schlesinger had to resign from her top posts at ARD and RBB after allegations of nepotism. Now it hits another post.

Munich – The ex-RBB director Patricia Schlesinger is currently under a lot of pressure. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating on suspicion of infidelity and the acceptance of benefits. The 61-year-old is said to have billed RBB for luxurious equipment for her office and got her husband lucrative jobs. Recently, the suspicion surfaced that she might have taken a luxury trip to London at the expense of the fee payers.

The Schlesinger scandal has personal consequences for the journalist. After her resignation from the ARD and RBB leadership, she has to say goodbye to another position. She is now also losing her position on the supervisory board of the ARD film subsidiary Degeto.

Schlesinger scandal: After ARD and RBB, journalist also loses posts at ARD subsidiary Degeto

Degeto Film GmbH, based in Frankfurt am Main, announced on Sunday at the request of the German press agency with: “The acting director of RBB Hagen Brandstätter has dismissed Ms. Schlesinger as a member of the Degeto supervisory board.” Week has taken over, on Saturday (August 13) in the RBB “media magazine”.

He signed a letter on Friday (August 12) that this would no longer be maintained. Schlesinger was previously the head of the supervisory board. Degeto is an ARD community facility that is responsible for fictional series and feature films, for example.

Schlesinger scandal: public prosecutor determined – suspicion of infidelity and acceptance of benefits

Schlesinger has been facing increasing allegations of nepotism for weeks. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating her, her husband and ex-mirror-Journalist Gerhard Spörl and against the resigned RBB chief controller Wolf-Dieter Wolf. An external investigation by a law firm is also underway, but the results are not yet available.

The case plunged the RBB into a deep crisis, which also rubbed off on the reputation of the entire public broadcaster in Germany. In an interview with Merkur.de, the 71-year-old psychologist Jo Groebel analyzed the case. (bb/dpa)