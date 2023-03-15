A good start and a better closing allowed the Pioneros de Los Mochis to win the first game of the series over Caballeros de Culiacán in the first series of the regular role of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Cibacopa) 2023.

The Mochitenses prevailed with a score of 98-86 to the people of the capital at the meeting held on Tuesday night at the Los Mochis Multiple Use Center. The oranges maintain that way, the perfect step after sweeping the Halcones de Obregón in the opening series.

The local team started the game betterwhich allowed him to take the first quarter with a score of 22-15.

For the second set, the balance was evenso much so that it ended with a score equal to 22, which allowed the owners of the court to go into halftime with a 7-point advantage, thanks to what was done at the start of the match.

The Culiacanenses returned better from the break and took the third period by 23-17, tightening the score for what seemed to be an even close.

However, the locals were uncovered in the fourth period that they dominated with a resounding 37-26 to finish with a 12 lead.

Jordan Stevens led the winners’ offense with 41 pointsfollowed by Quentin Alexander with 21 and Carlos Zesati with 17. Michael Jackson Wright was the best of the Knights with 36, followed by Jhonny Hughes with 21.

Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils will seek to add their fourth victory of the competition and complete the cleaning duel scheduled for this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. in the Multiple Use Center.