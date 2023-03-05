Then uniting with Conte, already opposed to other shipments of weapons and money, would give a more truthful image of Italy and that should start to worry Giorgia



Gianpiero Mughini Friday evening he was lapidary, expressing this thought: “If we must see the great anti-fascist gathering in Florence as the starting point and the leitmotif of the new politics of the left, then let’s say immediately that the PD has already closed!”

In fact, it seems obvious that, in the absence of a program and therefore, with confused ideas which, however, must seem clear and determined to the voters, we make a point and start again and try to go back to 1945, with a clenched fist held high and an anti-fascist demonstration. Thus, he takes time to clarify his ideas about who agrees with smoking.

On the far more important question (Italy’s position on the war), in fact, Schlein did not say a single word about her opinion. She wonders if she considered that she would put her best friend in real trouble Zelensky (Giorgia) if, together with the many slogans of the radical chic left, she remembered the flowers that her ideological relatives wanted to put in the mouths of cannons, organizing massive demonstrations against the war. Then uniting with Conte, already opposed to other shipments of weapons and money, he would give a more truthful image of Italy and one that should start to worry Georgia and his great friend.

Is it normal or is it depressing, that the new revolutionary of the PD, to try to regroup the quarrelsome troops, resorts to the fluff of anti-fascism, without pronouncing either before or after his triumph, on the unbalanced line of Meloni? (stand 360° next to Zelensky).

Her closest interlocutors did not point out that Zelensky, in beating up Berlusconi and pitying himself more and more to have even more weapons and money, has he described an unsustainable situation of his people for too long? It seems clear that not even the unleashed warmonger Biden is willing to support a nuclear conflict with bombs even on the Americans. The deduction is that Putin would have to drag his feet to see Zelensky or, better, his people, on the ropes.

And this really seems to be Putin’s line, in accordance with the Chinese aphorism “Sit down by the river bank. Sooner or later you will see the corpse of your enemy passing by.” In this case it would become “Make it long. Sooner or later your enemy will starve.”

