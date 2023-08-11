Home page World

Split

After numerous headlines, Michael Wendler recently announced his comeback. In 2024 he wanted to be back on stage – but now his festival appearance is falling through.

Berlin – After a four-year break from the stage, he announced BatSinger Michael Wendler (51) recently made his comeback: next year he wanted to go on tour again. His first appearance was supposed to take place at the “Schlager unter Palmen 2024” festival in Crete – but the event has now been canceled due to massive protests.

Criticism online: the organizer cancels the festival with Michael Wendler

“I am happy to announce my first tour date in April 2024 to you today. After a four-year break, the fan trip to Greece and a one-week stay is the perfect setting for the start of my ‘Egal’ tour 2024,” wrote Michael Wendler on Facebook just a few hours ago.

Radically reduced: The transformation of Ben Zucker, Semino Rossi, Andrea Berg and Co in pictures View photo gallery

But now the “Schlager unter Palmen” festival has been canceled, as organizer René Ulbrich (45) announces on Instagram. After the announcement that Michael Wendler would also be on stage at the event, there would have been numerous protests. “Hate and hate comments as well as insulting and slanderous messages about me, which reached me and affected me personally, shock me,” says the 45-year-old, describing the stressful situation.

Media organizers and musicians: protests about the performance of Michael Wendler

A long-standing media partner of “Schlager unter Palmen 2024” had already distanced itself from the festival. In an Instagram post, radio station Radio Paloma said it was surprised “by next year’s artist line-up.” Because of this, they wanted to make it clear that they will “not be a media partner of the event in 2024.” It also said: “We clearly distance ourselves from any discriminatory statements.”

Some musicians had already drawn their conclusions from the upcoming Wendler comeback: B. Ross Antony (49) made his appearance on “Schlager unter Palmen 2024”. Sources used: Facebook/Michael Wendler, Instagram/radiopaloma; Instagram/rene.ulbrich