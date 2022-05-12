Governor Rubén Rocha’s hand did not shake, after the 48 hours he had given, he ordered the immediate dismissal of the now former Secretary of Health and moral leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuen, for not withdrawing the lawsuits he had filed against journalists. Now it remains to be seen the repercussions, if there is not a schism in the state cabinet.

On Monday at the weekly conference, before the journalists, the governor made a commitment and gave the ultimatum that many believed would not be fulfilled due to the political force that the PAS has that has been bringing together its militancy. Before there had been a series of disagreements between the two officials, Rocha had reminded him that he was his subordinate and had ordered him to stop acting as party leader or maintain control of the UAS.

In these confrontations, Morena, or rather the government apparatus, had snatched three mayoralties and three deputies from the PAS, but in turn, Cuen had incurred in various indisciplines, such as going directly to Mexico City to negotiate, behind the governor’s back, with the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, and apparently also with the candidate for the presidency Marcelo Ebrard.

He had also lined up in defense of the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who was impeached in Congress.

Cuen has lawsuits against the recently murdered journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez, and against the commentator and current Secretary for Women, María Teresa Guerra, and this was enough for his departure from the cabinet. He acted ignorant.

We have to wait, to see if the coalition of Morena and the PAS, which brought Rubén Rocha to the governorship, breaks up. The PAS has a formidable political-electoral structure, but its Achilles’ heel is that all its strength is in control of the UAS, and instead, in the elections it is Morena who reaps the votes. Just 12 days ago, in Badiraguato, Cuen and the governor had given each other a hug as great childhood friends and now they are breaking off relations.

Potpourri. Faced with the judicial onslaught he faces from the Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, which could lead him to jail accused of corruption, diversion of resources and money laundering, the PRI’s national leader, Alejandro Moreno, becomes radicalized and becomes theory into a guerrilla and went out yesterday to give everything to the government of the Fourth Transformation, in a press conference.

He accuses that the AMLO government has destroyed the health system, that Insabi is worse than Seguro Popular, that femicides abound, the murders of journalists and that we suffer the worst inflation in history. “They are a tragedy and a disgrace.”

ZAMORA. Mochitense senator Mario Zamora took the podium yesterday and proposed creating a bicameral commission to be in charge of investigating the murders of journalists. He requests the appearance of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.