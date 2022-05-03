To prevent long queues at Schiphol again this summer, the airport wants to match the number of flights departing to the amount of staff available. Schiphol director Dick Benschop made this known on Tuesday in conversation with journalists.

In consultation with the airlines, it is determined at least four to six weeks in advance whether certain flights can depart from Schiphol, or whether another departure time or airport must be found. Schiphol is meeting with airlines and tour operators to further elaborate the regulation.

Dick Benschop apologized on Tuesday for the long lines. “This is not the level of quality that you can expect from Schiphol.” Benschop knows the staff shortages are due to the growth spurt that Schiphol is experiencing. According to the Schiphol director, the schedule for the May holiday was also too tight, so that setbacks such as absenteeism and the KLM strike resulted in long queues. Benschop promised to work with broader schedules this summer.

According to Benschop, it is important that new staff is recruited for security as soon as possible; According to the Schiphol director, higher wages and better working conditions are being considered, among other things, to make Schiphol more attractive as an employer.