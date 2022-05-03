Leon, Guanajuato.- In Lion, Guanajuato, yesterday afternoon around 10:20 p.m. the discovery of a body bagged in the Cerrito de Jerez colony, this in Peñón de Gibraltar street and the corner with Cerro de Patamban.

Neighbors of the area, detected a terrible foul odor and going to the place where it came from, they came across with the surprise that there was a bagged body in a state of putrefactionso they called Emergency services, 911, they arrived at the place paramedics which confirmed that the corpse no longer showed signs of life and had been in a state of decomposition for several days.

The body was transferred by ambulance from León to Guanajuato capital, the medical unit arrived at the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service where experts proceeded to apply the necropsy of law corresponding to the body, to corroborate his identity and the causes of death. He also came to the place Mexican Army Y Leon Municipal Police. The area was cordoned off and the pertinent expert evidence was collected in the surroundings.

The cleaning of the area was done with caution, the sex of the person was not reported, nor possible causes of the alleged murder. The SEDENA helped to cordon off the area and maintain order while the investigations were carried out by investigative agents of the Attorney General of Guanajuato.