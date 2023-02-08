“The definancing of public health is a long-standing problem that has unfortunately been happening in Italy for a long time. Looking above all at the 10 pre-Covid years, it has been constant and the difference with the other major European countries is an established fact. But I think it is not only a financial problem. It is clear that having more money on healthcare can only please me first, who at the moment am the Minister of Health, but I believe that we must also look beyond: we must also understand how to make the best use of these money, which for the most part is then used by the various Italian regions, but above all a prevention program must also be implemented” because “prevention is strategic”. This is the reflection of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who spoke on ‘Basta la salute’ on Rainews24.

“Having a healthy diet, doing sports is what I believe will be a determining factor in ensuring that there are fewer sick people in the future”, highlighted the minister. “I believe that action must also be taken” to increase participation in screening. “The problem is really creating a culture of prevention, it’s a cultural problem in my opinion – he insisted – And I care very much about it, because prevention means having fewer patients tomorrow, it means having lower costs for the national health system, but above all it means living better”.

Then, continued Schillaci, it is true that “we need to strengthen the national health system. Despite the definancing of the Italian national health system over the years, this always represents an excellence, especially for operators. I am thinking of doctors, nurses and all health care workers.