Saturday, March 9, Azteca stadium field. The Eagles of America received a visit from UANL Tigers for the duel corresponding to matchday number eleven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Both squads decided to send an alternative lineup to the field. The reason was very simple: save their best elements for their respective second leg matches of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions League.
However, with everything and the team decimated, the Águilas del América beat Tigres 2-0, with goals from Dilrosun in the twenty-eighth minute of the first half and from Alejandro Zendejas, who completed the victory for the azulcremas in the sixty-eight minute. They will sleep as absolute leaders of the Mexican championship.
Tigers and Mazatlan FC They have faced each other seven times. The record dictates four wins for Tigres, two for Mazatlán and only one draw. The last time they met, it was on matchday number ten of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the Auriazul squad took the three points.
Tigres has five games without losing against him Pueblaand they have faced each other in direct elimination duels, such as the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where those led by Robert Dante Siboldi won 1-0 and the quarterfinals of the previous semester, where the 'U' again León advanced to the semifinals after a resounding aggregate score of 5-2.
The numbers between Tigres and PachucaIn their last five matches, they are quite even. Each squad has won two games; There is only one record of a tie, which occurred on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigres and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Tigres has three consecutive wins against the Necaxa Hydrorays. The last time they faced each other was on matchday number four of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the duel ended 3-0 in favor of those led by Robert Dante Siboldi.
