Governor Starovoit: a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone caught fire and fell on the territory of an oil depot in Kursk

A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone was shot down by Russian air defense forces in the sky over Kursk. It caught fire and fell on the territory of an oil depot, said the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, in Telegram-channel.

“Fire brigades and emergency services are at the scene,” added the regional governor.

Earlier, a missile danger was declared in Kursk, and city residents were urged to find shelter.

On the night of March 10, it became known that Russian air defense systems repelled 53 air attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near several settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic. The downed weapons included 49 unmanned aerial vehicles, three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and a Hammer guided bomb.