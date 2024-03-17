Saturday, March 16, Akron Stadium field. Chivas and America They met for the third time in less than a month, now to play the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Contrary to what was experienced in previous meetings, on this occasion there were no great emotions. America was better in the first half; Chivas evened the situation in the second half, and yet neither of them could hurt each other and the classic ended with a goalless draw.
The numbers between Monterey and ChivasIn their last five meetings, they are quite divided. Both squads have two wins and there has only been one draw. The last match between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rayados, playing on the Akron stadium field.
The numbers between Chivas and PueblaIn their last five matches, they are quite even. Both teams have won twice, there is only one record of a draw, and this occurred in the playoff of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
In the last five confrontations between Pachuca and Chivas, each squad has one victory and there is a record of three draws. These three have occurred consecutively, precisely in the last duels between them.
Of the last five confrontations between these two squads, Chivas has one victory, Queretaro another and there is a record of three consecutive ties. The last time they met, the result ended 2-1 in favor of the Sacred Flock.
The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have defeated the Atlas Red-and-Black in the last two times they have faced each other. The last time the Academy defeated the Sacred Flock was in the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament. Unfortunately, for Atlas, in the end it was Chivas who advanced to the next round.
