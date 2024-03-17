

London (dpa)

Manchester City achieved a historic achievement, after reaching the semi-finals of the current season’s edition of the FA Cup, by defeating Newcastle United 2-0. This became the sixth consecutive qualification for the “Blue Moon” in the tournament, becoming the first team in the history of the cup to achieve this. Achievement.

From the 2018-2019 season to the current season, City qualified for the semi-finals, won the title twice, was eliminated from the semi-finals three times, and was crowned champion in the 2018-2019 season at the expense of Watford with a 6-0 victory. It was also crowned champion of last season’s edition over Manchester United's score is 2-1, losing to Arsenal in 2020, Chelsea in 2021, and Liverpool in 2022.

#City #writes #history #successive #goals