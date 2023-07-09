With this game, Alcaraz will have played three games in four days after delays caused by rain at the All England Club. The Murcian is not displaying his best tennis in these last matches in London. Knowing how to suffer, and after beating Chardy, Müller and Jarry, he has already equaled the round last year in which he lost to Sinner.

This match will be the fourth confrontation between these two tennis players, with a positive balance for Alcaraz with two wins to one for Berrettini. In 2021, the Spaniard surprised the Italian, at the time number 7 in the world, in the quarterfinals in Vienna. Berrettini won the game at the Australian Open and Alcaraz returned it to him at the Rio de Janeiro tournament on his way to the trophy that he ended up lifting.

Matteo Berrettini does not have the best possible 2023. The 27-year-old tennis player suffered two injuries, the most serious in April when the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 was taking place. Abdominal pain in his duel against Cerúndolo, which he ended up winning, prevented him from appearing before the Danish Holger Rune, the same rival with whom he withdrew in Acapulco when he felt some discomfort. Medical tests confirmed a grade 2 tear in the abdominal internal oblique muscle that sidelined him for two months.

Before playing on British grass, Berrettini only played in the Stuttgart tournament in which he was eliminated early on by his compatriot Lorenzo Sonego. But it looks like the 27-year-old is feeling good at Wimbledon and has already matched his best result here. He took revenge on Sonego in the first round, to continue with De Minaur and reach the round of 16 by defeating Zverev.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini



The Murcian will take to the track no earlier than 5:30 p.m. for his confrontation with Berrettini. This duel will be played on the center court of the All England Club in the third round, after Haddad Maia-Rybakina and Jabeur-Kvitova.

Where to see the match between Alcaraz and Berrettini



The Wimbledon round of 16 duel between the Spanish and the Italian can be seen live on the Movistar+ Deportes pay channel.