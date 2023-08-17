Carlos Alcaraz will have a chance for revenge against Tommy Paul less than a week after he defeated him at the Canadian Masters. The man from New Jersey crosses the path of the Murcian again in Cincinnati, this time in the round of 16. Tough pairing for Ferrero’s pupil, who once again found himself in a dangerous box.

In addition, the threat is double, since Alcaraz showed again in the previous round, his debut in the Cincinnati Masters 1000 against Jordan Thompson, the same negative symptoms as a week ago in Toronto (7-5, 4-6 and 6 -3). He was very weak with his forehand, with little confidence in the serve, he made many mistakes in the first set, lost the second and only in the third did he find better feelings to win the match.

If he is at his level, Carlos Alcaraz is clearly a favorite against Tommy Paul, as he demonstrated this year at the Masters 1000 in Miami, in which he clearly won in two sets. However, the American prevails for now in the face-to-face (two victories to one), which shows that at 26 he continues to progress constantly and that his game plan does a lot of damage to Murcia.

The aggressiveness, agility and daring to go up to the net are the basis of the American’s tactic to make Alcaraz uncomfortable and prevent him from taking the initiative. Tommy Paul has exploded later than other members of his notable North American generation (Fritz, Tiafoe or Opelka), but he continues to take steps and with a good performance in Cincinnati he will continue to knock on the door of the ‘top-10’ of the ATP.

Schedule of the meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul



The match between Alcaraz and Paul will be played on the center court in Cincinnati no earlier than 8:20 p.m. in Spain this Thursday.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Paul



Like the rest of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, the round of 16 match between Alcaraz and Paul can be seen on the Movistar+ platform, in Sports or #Vamos, depending on the platform’s programming. It can also be followed on Tennis TV.