The Barranquilla Junior is a ticking time bomb. The shark team, which does not raise its head in the League, added a very hard blow this Wednesday: the elimination of the Colombia Cup, at the hands of Cúcuta Deportivo, a team that is now in B.

Junior, eliminated by a B team

Despite winning 2-1 in the 90’s, this Wednesday at the Metropolitano, the chaos that was coming from the game at General Santander, which Cúcuta won 4-3, was consummated.

Tonight, in the penalties, Cúcuta was better and won 4-3 on penalties.

The uncertainty about the future of Bolillo seems to be the only certainty. Of course, the coach did not talk about his departure. When can you wear the Colombian National Team shirt and when not? That’s the theme

The voice of the ‘bolillo’

“The atmosphere looks difficult because we didn’t win, there are some fans who act normally, they show their discontent because the team doesn’t win, more because of the elimination, which a team from B leaves us. The environment is difficult for the players, for us, for everyone“He said at a press conference.

In fact, he spoke of the future: “The team is very well formed for the future of Junior, a lot of work has been done in that aspect. There are 15 players who are visualizing themselves, working on them by 2024. The union of these two groups will give better results for classify, we are holding on to the night, but they will happen”.

“We have spoken with the directors and the other year there will be a strong team, of those who are there. Solving the problems has been expensive for me, I had to make the decisions and that’s when everything turned around, to improve the group, to do things with new people, decisions had to be made. All of this was taken and there were no problems,” Gómez added.

