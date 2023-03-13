After a great match by Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of Indian Wells, who defeated the Australian Thanasis Kokkinakis by a double 6-3, Tallon Griekspoor, number 36 in the ATP ranking, now awaits him. The Murcian and the Dutchman have met once on the ATP circuit. That duel was in the second round of a scenario like Wimbledon and Alcaraz beat him 6-4, 7-6 and 6-3. Previously, they have met twice in Challenger with a victory for each.

Tallon Griekspoor has had a great year. The tennis player has won 13 matches with only 4 losses, all against high-level players (Tsitsipas, Sinner, Rublev and Djokovic). Furthermore, he secured his first professional title in India last January at the ATP 250 in Pune. In the first round of Indian Wells he knew how to suffer and beat the Argentine Pella in two tie-breaks, ending the match without a set against (7-6, 7-6).

The 26-year-old Dutchman, in the press conference prior to the match with Carlos Alcaraz, praised the man from El Palmar. «Basically, he has all the blows, I can’t think of any blows that he doesn’t have in his arsenal, he has them all. I think physically he is incredible, as well as being very advanced mentally for his age. Honestly, I can’t say any weaknesses regarding his game,” Griekspoor said.

If ‘Carlitos’ wins, it will be his 100th victory as a professional. A barrier that he collapses at just 19 years old. If he celebrates this milestone, he will seek a place in the quarterfinals, for sure, against a Brit, since his next opponent will come from the match between the legend Andy Murray and Jack Draper.

Match schedule between Alcaraz and Griekspoor



The duel between the Spanish and the Dutch will be around 4:00 in the morning on Tuesday, March 14.

Where to see the meeting?



The confrontation between Carlos Alcaraz and Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 can be followed live on Movistar+.