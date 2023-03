How did you feel about the content of this article?

In Madrid, more than 20,000 people attended the “Yes to Life” protest against abortion on Sunday, March 12, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/Javier Ortega Smith

About 23,000 people, according to official data, demonstrated this Sunday (12) in the center of Madrid in favor of life “from its beginning to its natural end” and to reject abortion, which is legal in Spain.

The demonstration was called by the platform si a la vidamade up of more than 500 associations, having the right-wing Vox party as its only parliamentary political support.

Participants carried banners with pictures of human fetuses and messages such as “Listen to the heartbeat, I tell you I’m alive”, “The voice of the heart” or “No mother regrets being”.

The president of the Spanish Federation of Pro-Life Associations, Alicia Latorre, declared that the Spanish law on abortion “takes away the rights of the unborn and leaves mothers more abandoned”.

Asked whether she considers voluntary termination of pregnancy feasible in cases such as rape, Latorre opined that abortion “never resolves the trauma”, but “adds one more”.

Therefore, “special solutions” must be sought, but “never take life” or “abandon the woman”, he added.

Last February, the Spanish Constitutional Court approved the term law in force since 2010, which allows free abortion as a “right” during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Days later, the majority of the left in Parliament approved a reform to eliminate the need for parental consent to be able to abort at 16 and 17 years old and guarantee the voluntary termination of pregnancy in public health.