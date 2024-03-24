In these hours the police are still carrying out all investigations into the heartbreaking story of the two fiancés found lifeless in the car locked in the garage. Yesterday, the whole community had the opportunity to say goodbye to Vincenzo Nocerino, the 24-year-old boy.

However, the 20-year-old's family is experiencing new drama after her disappearance. This is because given what happened Iranher country of origin, is describing her as a “sinner” and a girl of “easy morals”.

Consequently, a friend of the family Ahamad Bahramzadech, in several appeals on social media, asked everyone for help. In his appeal he wrote: “Let's save Vida's honor and restore dignity to her figure!” After this, it emerged that Iran has no intention of accepting the girl's body for burial, given how she lost her life. The deputy Francesco Emilio Borrelli and the speaker of Radio Marte Gianni Simioliabout what they are experiencing, they said:

The Islamic Republic and the moral police of Tehran have another idea of ​​the role of women in society. Vida was described for what she was not, tarnishing her memory. We ask to stop, which only seem to be the result of gossip, not at all useful in reconstructing the dynamics of the facts. In Iran there have already been so many problems for Vida's family that she would only like to dedicate herself to the funeral of her daughter.

Boyfriends found dead: what happened to the boys

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

On the morning of Saturday 16 March, the boy's father found them lifeless inside his garage Fiat Panda. They had gone out together the previous evening and then decided to spend some time alone. Then leave the car engine running.

This decision, however, neither of them knew would lead to consequences heartbreaking. The carbon monoxide caused first the loss of consciousness and little by little, also their deaths.

Unfortunately for the investigators, Vida and Vincenzo lost their lives due to an accident. They would leave the car running and carbon monoxide fumesor, they would have therefore caused their death, without them even realizing it.