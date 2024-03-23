The Domenica de Ramos, which floods the city with a flurry of green robes in honor of the Christ of Hope, has its epicenter in the parish of San Pedro, where this morning thousands of Murcians will visit the exposed steps that will make up another of the essential parades to understand Holy Week.

La Esperanza begins her procession with many complicated maneuvers through the narrow door of the temple and the entrance steps. This year, in addition, three of those thrones will debut new wooden poles.

The first step is called “Let the children come to me”, the work of Francisco Liza (2009) and presents Jesus surrounded by children. It is followed by “Repentance and Forgiveness of Mary Magdalene”, by Francisco Liza (1983) and Antonio Labaña (1987).

It is a sculptural group composed of three images, that of Jesus, Judas Iscariot and Mary Magdalene. The carvings are arranged around a well-dressed table.

The brotherhoods' tunics are made of emerald green velvet and the brotherhoods of San Juan and the Virgen de los Dolores wear golden or white hoods.

The third of the thrones, known as that of the donkey, represents the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem on the back of a colt. It is the work of Hernández Navarro (1987). It is followed by San Pedro, called the Negation or Rooster Pass. It is the work of Salzillo.

A Nazarene Jesus, a work by Santiago Baglietto, parades in fifth place, followed by the passage of Saint John the Evangelist, by Antonio Labaña. Our Lady of Sorrows and the Holy Christ of Hope, both works by Salzillo, close the procession.

Procession of the Entry of Our Father Jesus in Jerusalem (California Brotherhood)

Itinerary



Departure and pickup: Church of Santa María de Gracia.

17 hours- Air, Canyon, Mayor, Plaza de San Sebastián, Puertas de Murcia, Santa Florentina, Plaza Juan XXIII, Park, Plaza Puerta de la Serreta, Serreta, Caridad, Plaza de la Inmaculada, Duque, Plaza San Ginés, San Francisco, Campos, Jara, Aire, Church of Santa María de Gracia.

Oden and composition of the procession



1. Scripts

2. Badge Throne of the Brotherhood

3. Group of Grenadiers

4. Biblical Characters

5. Ark of the Covenant

6. Group of Roman Soldiers (Armed of the Capture)

7. Third of the Arrest (Mixed) and Throne Baptism of Jesus

8. Third of the Holy Supper (Mixed Third)

9. Third of Saint Peter Samaritan (Female) and Throne Conversion of the Samaritan

10. Third of James the Apostle (Male) and Throne Election of Jesus to the Zebedee

11. Third of the Crowning with Thorns (Mixed Third) and Throne of the Sermon on the Mount

12. Third of Saint Peter (Male) and Imposition Throne of the Primate

13. Third of the Sentence of Jesus (Mixed Third)

14. Third of the Osculus (Mixed Third) and Throne The Miracles of Jesus

15. Third of the Prayer in the Garden (Mixed) and Jesus Throne on the Way to Jerusalem

16. Third of the Holy Virgin of the First Sorrow (Mixed Third) and Throne of Jesus with the Children

17. Third of the Flagellation (Mixed Third) and Throne of the Anointing of Jesus in Bethany

18. Third of the Beloved Disciple (Agr. of Saint John the Evangelist) (Mixed Third), Third of the Judgment of Jesus (Agr. of Saint John the Evangelist) (Female) and Throne Allegory of the Angel

19. Third of Saint John the Evangelist (Male), Table of the Brotherhood and Throne Entrance of Our Father Jesus in Jerusalem

20. Honors Section Picket (Grenadier Group)