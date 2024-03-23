Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' is just around the corner and we will soon find out what new stories the successful series will bring us for 2024. The expectation is such that many fans, in the absence of news about its launch, began to weave theories on social networks with the leaks that were released in recent days. Let us remember that it came to light that Adriana Campos and Virna Flores would be the new faces in the cast of the successful América TV series.

Likewise, the different promotional spots that the series revealed in recent days caused the despair of its followers, who ask that more details about its arrival on screens come to light in the coming days. But the wait could have come to an end with the last video posted on their networks.

What does the mysterious video of 'At the bottom there is room' say?

Through its official networks, 'There is room at the bottom' published a short video in which the Gonzales family appears concerned about the lack of news about the premiere of its season 11. Their requests for someone to speak out on the matter are accompanied by a mysterious text, which indicates the following: “To be continued… this Tuesday the 26th”.

This sparked endless rumors from fans of the series, who, for the most part, believe that this date is when the series will return. Likewise, there are also other people who believe that on the day in question it will be made official when it will return to the screens.

The description of the publication does not include many details either: “WHEN?! The Gonzales and all Peruvian families wonder: When does 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' return? I'M GOING SOON #AFHS11!”is the only thing that can be read.

When does 'At the bottom there is room 2024' start?

Those in charge of 'At the bottom there is room' have not yet given further details about the official date of the premiere of its season 11. For now, only some advances have been known with different characters and rumors of the new faces that will join the edition 2024 of one of the most successful programs on Peruvian television.

Despite this, we could have a clue about when he will return 'AFHS'and this comes from the words of Maricarmen Marín, protagonist of 'Súper Ada', a fiction that replaces 'There is room at the bottom' During your vacations. The singer pointed out that her novel would have 60 chapters, which, through a calculation, gives us the result that it will end in the first week of April. This would be a reason for the iconic production to be broadcast immediately afterwards, that is, on April 8.

Who are the new actors in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

For now, 'There is room at the bottom' has only confirmed two new actors for its new season. One of them is David Villanueva, a Spanish artist who has previously worked in our country and who will join the cast of the series. Another name that was announced is that of Nidia Bermejo, a renowned national actress who will also join fiction for the first time. Currently, it is unknown what roles they will play.

Likewise, the return of the Spanish interpreter Alex Béjar was revealed, who returns to Peru after participating in some projects in her country of origin. Let us remember that Béjar plays Laia, Cristóbal Montalbán's ex-partner and that he would return to Las Nuevas Lomas to recover her love and separate him from July.

A video on TikTok confirmed that Virna Flores is a new member of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Virna Flores/TikTok Fernando Bakovic

And just as some names were confirmed, others were revealed through leaks. Such is the case of Adriana Campos, who a few weeks ago was captured in full recordings along with the Gonzales family. Likewise, it was announced that Virna Flores will be one of the important names that will enter the series for its new edition.