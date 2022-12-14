THE TRUTH Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 7:38 p.m.



Countdown to the reappearance of Carlos Alcaraz on the track. After almost six weeks out due to the abdominal injury he suffered on November 4, the Murcian tennis player returns to competition this weekend. He will be at the Mubadala World Tennis. Alcaraz will participate in the semifinals of this exhibition tournament that is accessed by invitation and is held in Abu Dhabi.

After missing the ATP Finals in Turin and the final phase of the Davis Cup, which was held in Malaga, Carlos Alcaraz will return to the track this Saturday, December 17, not before 4:00 p.m.

The organization of the tournament announced the possible rivals with whom Carlos Alcaraz will face on Saturday. This is the Russian Andrey Rublev, 25 years old and who is ranked number 8 in the ATP; or the American Frances Tiafoe, 24 years old and in position 19 in the ranking.