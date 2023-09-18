The water exceeded the sea dams, submerging streets and homes in some places.

A 92-year-old woman died due to bad weather conditions that began on Saturday, according to Maritime Rescue Authority spokesman Craig Lapinon, who told Agence France-Presse on Sunday.

At a beachside restaurant in Kalk Bay, a fishing village located in a bay open to the Atlantic Ocean about 30 kilometers from Cape Town, water surprised customers by rushing through the windows.

On a pier, residents watched the huge waves crashing against a lighthouse, including Yuri Ray, who said: “One should see this with their own eyes at least once in their life.”

Lehlohonolo Thobela of the South African Meteorological Institute told AFP that a higher-than-average tide could cause a “huge wave.”

Scenes circulating on social media platforms showed water flowing in the streets of towns near Cape Town, sweeping away waste containers and parked cars, on Saturday.

The National Institute of Meteorology issued a warning for the country’s coastline extending over 3,000 kilometers until Monday, and emergency services also called for caution and closed many beaches in the region.