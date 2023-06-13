As if it were a movie scene, in the middle of her wake, Bella Montoya Tapia, a person over the age of 76 declared dead, revived. “After about five hours of wake, the coffin began to sound,” said her son.

The facts became known over the weekend and were disseminated by the woman’s own relatives. This is the story.

pronounced dead at hospital

Bella Montoya, 76, had been declared deceased on Friday at the Martín Icaza hospital from the coastal town of Babahoyo, 208 kilometers southwest of Quito, Ecuador.

The woman was admitted to the medical center “with a presumptive diagnosis of a cerebrovascular accident and had a cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation maneuvers, for which reason the doctor on duty confirmed his death,” The Ministry of Health said in a statement this Sunday.

But after five hours, the old woman woke up inside her coffin. A video released on the Twitter network shows Montoya in her already open coffin and breathing with difficulty after the prolonged confinement, while two men assist her.

In the video you can hear the claim of the person filming for the delay of the Integrated Security Service (ECU 911) to answer the emergency call.

“Since noon they had the lady, they had put her in the box, but we can see that the lady is with vital signs, the lady is breathing,” says the person in the video while neighbors try to help the woman. They even show the camera the identification bracelet placed at the hospital, which the woman keeps on her wrist.

With his left hand he struck the box, and the hand throbbed

Her son Gilbert recounted that the woman hit the box with her “left hand the hand was beating”. “They even gave us a death certificate,” Balberán said in a video broadcast in local media.

“My mom began to move her left hand, open her eyes, her mouth; she was making an effort to breathe, ”the son told the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo.

The person in charge of the place where they were going to watch over the woman, for his part, commented that he received the closed coffin around 4:00 p.m., but no one tried to see the body. However, when they opened the box, around 7:00 p.m. they realized that she “was breathing.”

The woman had been in the coffin for five hours.

An ambulance from the Babahoyo Fire Department took Montoya to a nursing home, accompanied by his son.

The old woman She now remains intubated and with a reserved diagnosis in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). of the hospital, said the ministry, adding that it will “supervise” the care of the patient.

“My mom is on oxygen. Her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted; they tell me that this is good, because it means that she is reacting little by little,” said Montoya’s son.

According to local media, the woman would have suffered a catalepsy thatAccording to the RAE, it is “a biological state in which the person lies motionless, in apparent death and without vital signs, however, is in a conscious state.”

For now, this Tuesday The Ministry of Public Health of Ecuador confirmed that investigations continue to determine the responsibilities in the case.

An MPS source told Efe that the medical audit installed to investigate the case continues, for which Ministry personnel, in Quito, have traveled to the province of Los Ríos.

The Health Services Quality Assurance Agency (ACCESS) also participates in the Medical Audit Committee that analyzes the case in depth.

The fact, in any case, has caused a commotion in networks and, above all, in Ecuador.

