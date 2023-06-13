H&P and New World Health: 8.5 thousand dollar millionaires left Russia in 2022

Swiss company Henley & Partners (H&P) and South African New World Wealth in a joint report about the migration of wealthy citizens in the world revealed the number of dollar millionaires who left Russia in 2022. There were 8.5 thousand of them – the country was in second place in terms of the outflow of millionaires.

China became the leader in this indicator – about 10.8 thousand wealthy citizens left from there during the year. At the same time, in terms of the number of millionaires who arrived, the UAE was in first place (plus 5.2 thousand people). This is exactly the situation H&P and New World Health analysts predicted last year. report – the real figures for these two countries did not differ much from the forecast ones.

As for Russia, the number of dollar millionaires who left the country turned out to be almost half as much as experts had expected. In a report for the second quarter of 2022, the company’s analysts predicted that at least 15 thousand wealthy residents would leave the country, that is, about 15 percent of their total number at the end of 2021. In a comment to Kommersant, representatives of Henley & Partners explainedthat the real figure turned out to be lower due to the closure of many investment citizenship and residency programs for Russians, sanctions, as well as “country mechanisms that made it difficult for prominent wealthy people to move.”

In addition to Russia and China, the top five in the outflow of millionaires also included India (minus 7.5 thousand people), Hong Kong (2.4 thousand) and Brazil (1.8 thousand). The largest influx of such citizens, in addition to the UAE, was noted in Australia (plus 3.8 thousand), Singapore (2.9 thousand), Switzerland (2.2 thousand) and the USA (1.5 thousand).

In the current report, Henley & Partners and New World Wealth predict that China will retain the lead in the outflow of millionaires this year, losing 13.5 thousand of them. Russia is expected to leave 3 thousand people, and the country will move to fourth place. India (minus 6.5 thousand) and Great Britain (3.2 thousand) will overtake it.

In early May, Bloomberg published a new ranking of the world’s richest people (Bloomberg Billionaires Index, or BBI), according to which the fortune of Russian billionaires increased by $16.35 billion in 2023. The co-owner of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, became the richest of all during the specified period – his fortune increased by 3.7 billion, reaching 19.1 billion dollars. Alekperov ranks 90th in the Bloomberg consolidated rating.