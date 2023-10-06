The former national team player Argentina Claudio Caniggia was prosecuted for aggravated sexual abuse in his country, in an incident

The first information indicates that the acts were committed against his ex-wife, Mariana Nannison May 6, 2018 inside the Faena Hotel, where both lived.

What is known

“According to the victim, Caniggia tried to have sexual relations with her and, when she refused, he hit her, threatened to kill her and carried out the abuse,” says Diario Olé of Argentina.

“He hit her with his fist in the face that did not impact her, since she covered herself with her hands, until finally he hit her in the arms and in the aforementioned hands,” stated part of the ruling.

“Caniggia always denied having committed these crimes. In fact, his son Axel He defended him on social networks. In this context, the chambermaids Mariano Scotto and Juan Cicciaro confirmed his prosecution and an embargo for five million pesos,” commented the Argentine newspaper.

The former striker – who has been banned from leaving the country since June – will have to face an oral trial in which, if found guilty, he could receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, the information concluded.

