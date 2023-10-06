A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the joint forces of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and also see the map of military operations on October 6 in the Izvestia material.

As stated in the official statement of the Ministry of Defense, in the period from September 29 to October 6, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 14 group strikes on military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Ammunition warehouses, missile and artillery weapons and military-technical equipment, production workshops of enterprises producing weapons and military equipment, as well as accommodation points for Ukrainian military personnel, nationalists and foreign mercenaries were hit. Destroyed: a workshop for large-scale assembly of strike and reconnaissance UAVs Punisher and Fury, storage warehouses for HIMARS, Storm Shadow and Scalp, as well as components for the production of explosives for the production of ammunition. Units of Ukrainian national formations, foreign mercenaries and instructors were hit.

In the Kupyansk direction, four counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled. The manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were damaged in the areas of Sinkovka, Timkovka of the Kharkov region, Novoselovsky and Novolyubovka of the LPR. Enemy losses during this period amounted to over 405 military personnel, five tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 15 vehicles, and 15 field artillery pieces. In the areas of Volchansk, Kupyansk and Liptsy, four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed.

In the Krasnoliman direction, the enemy attempted to restore positions in the areas of Yampolovka DPR, Chervona Dibrova and Kuzmino LPR. 17 enemy attacks repelled. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 430 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, 13 armored combat vehicles, 14 vehicles and 12 guns.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continued to strengthen the defenses in the areas of Avdeevka, Marinka and Toretsk of the DPR. At the same time, he tried to attack in the areas of Pervomaisky, Nevelsky and Krasnogorovka of the DPR. During the week, 34 attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled. The enemy lost more than 1,745 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, 18 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 27 vehicles, 13 field artillery pieces, and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the southern Donetsk direction, 11 enemy attacks were repelled during the week. Concentrations of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were defeated. Enemy losses amounted to over 755 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, eight tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 19 vehicles, and 11 field artillery pieces.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Armed Forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions, and repelled two counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Verbovoy and Rabotino areas of the Zaporozhye region. Enemy losses amounted to more than 320 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, 14 armored combat vehicles, 20 vehicles, and 25 field artillery pieces.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy made attempts to seize bridgeheads on the islands and the left bank of the Dnieper. Enemy losses amounted to up to 235 Ukrainian military personnel, six field artillery pieces and 17 vehicles. Five ammunition depots were destroyed, and the activities of two DRGs were suppressed.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 486 aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,572 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 anti-aircraft missile systems, 12,361 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,161 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 6,666 field artillery guns and mortars, and also 13,850 units of special military vehicles.