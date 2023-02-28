Scandal in the French Football Federation: the president resigned

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The French team is already classified in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Noushad Thekkayil. EFE
The manager had been removed from office since January 11.
The President of the Football Federation, Noël Le Graet, submitted his resignation after being involved in several problems that are the subject of investigation.
The manager had been removed from his position since January 11 after being involved in irregularities during an internal audit whose final report left him in a bad light.
This situation was added to an alleged case of sexual abuse and disrespectful statements against Zinedine Zidaneworld champion player in 1998 and successful coach at Real Madrid, who at the time sounded to reach the position of national coach.
The audit, led by the Executive and the Ministry of Sports, is not over yet and findings are expected that will generate even more discomfort.
Sporting successes in the era of Le Graet
The leader’s term lasted 12 years. Under the command of Le Graet, France was crowned world champion in Russia in 2018 and won the League of Nations in 2021. It also reached the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, which it lost against Argentina.
The investigation for alleged harassment is advancing before the local court and for now Philippe Diallo, interim president, must alleviate the internal situation while it is decided whether or not there will be elections. He will be in charge until June.
Le Graet is close to the visible head of Fifa, Gianni Infantino. He is the president’s representative in the entity’s office in Paris and is also part of the Council.
“Relations between the French Football Federation and Fifa are exceptional, like the ones between President Noël Le Graët and myself,” said Gianni Infantino when he was appointed.
SPORTS
With Soccerred
