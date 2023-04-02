F1, in Melbourne it’s total chaos: fans on the track on the last lap

Not only the race direction, but also the safety side left much to be desired in the Australian Grand Prix. A few moments before the end of the race, a group of spectators managed to get around Melbourne’s security measures and access the track, with the cars engaged in the final lap under the Safety Car. Some fans also managed to reach the car number 27 of Nico Hülkenberg, parked at the exit of turn 2 with the rear light still flashing, and which was therefore not in safe conditions (for example, there was the risk of electric discharge).

Fans on the track, the video

The decision of the FIA

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation – promoter of the event – he admitted the deficiencies in terms of protocols and security measures and that it was an unacceptable episode, with potentially disastrous consequences. The AGPC itself will conduct an investigation to clarify the responsibilities of the incident and punish the culprits, so that certain episodes do not recur again, and will draw up a plan to prevent these serious non-compliances. The AGPC has presented some draft interventions, to possibly be discussed with the FIA, and has asked for the deadline of 30 June 2023 to present the definitive plan. The stewards, having received a report from the FIA ​​Sporting Delegate and the Clerk of the Course, have detected an infringement of article 12.2.1.h of the International Sporting Code and will ask the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council whether it is appropriate to punish the circuit beyond its action plan to fix security gaps.

Also in the past other worrying incidents

It can be said that security is a constant problem in Melbourne. Last year there were fans in the pit lane, dangerously close to Alex Albon’s Williams, which was engaged in a last lap stop as part of a crazy strategy that brought the Anglo-Thai to the first point with the Grove team . In 2017, however, the gates were opened to the public even before the cars returned to the pits.