Guadalajara, Mexico.- The Serbian-Spanish Veljko Paunoviccoach of Chivas de Guadalajara, stated that this Saturday’s draw, 3-3 with Atlas in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League it tastes bittersweet.

“We are disappointed because we finished the game well, with several dangerous opportunities and shots from inside the area and several shots from outside that they blocked. That leaves you with a bittersweet taste ”, he assured at a press conference.

The Chivas they tied with Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío in a game in which the rojiblanco team had led since the third minute of the first half and was left without a man in the second. Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Cisneros and Alexis Vega, who returned from injury, scored for Rebaño Sagrado on the 13th date of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX.

Veljko Paunovic during the Chivas match against Atlas/Jam Media

Paunovic He assured that his team had a complete offensive tactic but made the mistake of allowing the rival to take the initiative, which made it difficult to recover the ball.

“We could have taken much more advantage at the beginning of the game, after scoring the two goals we got into their game, two unnecessary yellow cards, that also conditioned the performance, we left the initiative to them and it was very difficult to recover, the rest left us It helped because we made adjustments and started to defend”, he explained.

The Chivas They placed sixth in the standings with 22 points out of a possible 39 by adding six wins, four draws and three losses after 13 games in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

The strategist assured that the squad shows an “obvious improvement in defense” although there are still errors, in addition to the fact that he has to continue strengthening the attack to add the most points possible that allow him to get into the direct classification zone.

“It bothers me (the defensive issue), but on the other hand we have become a team that always proposes more, that wants to score one more goal, our defensive solidity at the beginning and for a long time in the championship with these offensive performances we would be talking about several more points, but we must be solid and continue generating in attack”, he indicated.