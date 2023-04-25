Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Scandal in England: woman says she has the daughter of Mendy, City star

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in Sports
Scandal in England: woman says she has the daughter of Mendy, City star


Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy arrives at court.

Benjamin Mendy arrives at court.

One more problem for the player.

It’s not a good time for Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City player. Last January he was found not guilty of six of the rape and one sexual assault cases, as the Chester court (United Kingdom), but the jury did not return a verdict on one of the rape charges and on the other. of attempted rape, for which he could be tried again.

But the player has another problem. Now, it turns out that a woman points him out of having a daughter of his. Is about Yolanda Aguera, with whom he had an affair.
accept it

That romance had consequences. Aguera sued him and his goal is for the player to raise the monthly alimony.

Aguera is 41 years old and met Mendy when she was 28 in a hotel in Barcelona. They went to a party and had their affair.

She got pregnant and gave birth to a girl, which Mendy never denied and took responsibility for, but today what Aguera wants is for him to raise the monthly payment.

It is said that the footballer earns 101,000 euros a week and that his contract ends next June, so Aguera wants to make sure of it now, but the story is not so easy, because due to these legal problems, it is most likely that Mendy will not renew your contract.

Sports

