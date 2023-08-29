The twelve families affected by the case of the photos of girls that were modified by artificial intelligence (AI) in a school in Lima (Peru) to later sell them for sexual purposes, they expressed this Monday that they still do not know the total number of victims or the scope of the case.

“We do not know the scope of the facts in terms of the total number of girls affected, of photographs, of their shipment, of their purchase and distribution (…) We do not have the complete chat where the photos appeared, nor since when this practice was practiced“said Ana Navas, mother of one of the victims and who first reported the case.

A group of parents from the Saint George’s private school denounced this Monday that there was a group of secondary school students who she had manipulated the social media photos of other students at the study center to make them appear nude and they were selling those images.

Navas reported that the photos manipulated for sexual purposes were discovered by a schoolgirl from the center who saw on one of the school computers the session started by another student in which there was a conversation with the retouched before and after images of the students. In addition to the photographs, in the conversation there was information about the price of these, potential buyers and references to the artificial intelligence program used in the retouching.

According to the source consulted,The alleged perpetrators are between 13 and 14 years old and they extracted images from the social networks of their classmates and, through an application, they inserted their face with a false naked body to later sell them to students of the same center.

Chorrillos Family Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against those responsible for the alleged violation of criminal law – child pornography, which would have been committed at the educational institution St George’s College, in Chorrillos. pic.twitter.com/550xTVCv1Q – Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru) August 28, 2023

Last Wednesday, the Navas family became aware of the existence of these events and informed the school on Thursday, and since then, more schoolchildren have recognized themselves in the photographs until adding 12 girls and adolescents between 13 and 16 years old.

Following the complaint, a team from the Chorrillos Family Prosecutor’s Office, the Lima district where the center is located, went to the educational center to gather information. “Our initial objective of all this was to provide security for our daughters because the initial demand included the request to physically separate the alleged aggressors from the victims during the investigation and we have just been formally notified that this has been achieved,” Navas indicated.

He added that the school has suspended classes for this Tuesday, “to reassure the community”, and clarified that the two students identified as allegedly responsible will have classes in a virtual mode.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office announced this Monday that it has opened an investigation against those allegedly responsible for selling these photos.

Hours earlier, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations of Peru indicated that it rejects all forms of violence, wherever it occurs, and demanded that: “Those who falsified and edited images of students from an educational institution of (the Lima district of) Chorrillos to give them sexual content, disseminate and market them”.

EFE

