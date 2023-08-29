How much does it cost to recharge an electric car? The price of recharge in Europe it varies significantly between countries. Electric vehicles cost over 70% less to run than petrol or diesel vehicles, but the cost to recharge a BEV depends not only on the make and model of car, but also on the country and location where the vehicle is reloaded. The data, coming from Eurostat and analyzed by Switcher.iethey reveal a 21% increase in the average home charging costs of electric vehicles in 2022 compared to the first half of the year. In Italy, the increase was by 18%.

How much does it cost to recharge an electric car in Europe

The cheapest European country for charging an electric car at home is the Kosovo, with an average cost of 0.064 euros per kWhwhich translates into an expense of €1.14 to travel 100 km.

In Italy it takes about 6.53 euros to travel 100 km

In this ranking, Italy is at 36th place with an average cost of 0.364 euros per kWhwhich means that on average they are needed 6.53 euros to travel 100 km in electric mode.

Electric car charging rates in Europe

POS VILLAGE RATE €/kWh TOP-UP COST (€) EXPENDITURE PER 100 KM (€) 1 Kosovo 0.064 3.92 1.14 2 Georgia 0.085 5.21 1.52 3 Serbia 0.087 5.35 1.56 4 Bosnia Herzegovina 0.089 5.50 1.60 5 Albania 0.098 6.01 1.75 6 Montenegro 0.098 6.05 1.76 7 North Macedonia 0.103 6.35 1.85 8 Hungary 0.108 6.68 1.94 9 Bulgaria 0.115 7.07 2.06 10 Malta 0.128 7.87 2.29 11 Netherlands 0.135 8.32 2.42 12 Croatia 0.148 9.11 2.65 13 Iceland 0.155 9.54 2.78 14 Poland 0.160 9.88 2.88 15 Slovakia 0.188 11.61 3.38 16 Slovenia 0.196 12.05 3.51 17 Luxembourg 0.204 12.58 3.66 18 France 0.220 1.58pm 3.96 19 Portugal 0.222 13.69 3.99 20 Moldova 0.225 13.83 4.03 21 Finland 0.228 14.03 4.09 22 Norway 0.230 14.18 4.13 23 Liechtenstein 0.232 14.28 4.16 24 Austria 0.237 14.60 4.25 25 Lithuania 0.243 14.96 4.36 26 Greece 0.244 15.02 4.37 27 Estonia 0.265 16.33 4.75 28 Sweden 0.274 16.88 4.92 29 United Kingdom 0.290 17.87 5.20 30 Latvia 0.299 18.43 5.37 31 Ireland 0.323 19.87 5.79 32 Cyprus 0.326 20.09 5.85 33 Spain 0.335 20.64 6.01 34 Germany 0.336 20.68 6.02 35 Romania 0.341 21.01 6.12 36 Italy 0.364 10.43pm 6.53 37 Czech Republic 0.384 23.68 6.90 38 Belgium 0.449 27.66 8.05 39 Denmark 0.587 36.17 10.53 Ranking, how much it costs to charge an electric car at home in Europe

Where electric charging costs more

The wealthier European nations with higher adoption rates of electric vehicles are also the more expensive places to manage an electric vehicle. More expensive countries tend to have a higher market share of new electric car sales and more hybrid and electric vehicles on the road, with the exception of Cyprus and of Czech Republic.

Denmark is the country where charging costs the most

In general, the average cost to recharge an electric car in Europe is 11.17 eurosbut in Italy this cost increases to 22.43 euros.

Ranking of countries where top-up costs the most

POS VILLAGE TOP-UP COST (€) EXPENDITURE PER 100 KM (€) 1 Denmark 36.17 10.53 2 Belgium 27.66 8.05 3 Czech Republic 23.68 6.90 4 Italy 10.43pm 6.53 5 Romania 21.01 6.12 6 Germany 20.68 6.02 7 Spain 20.64 6.01 8 Cyprus 20.09 5.85 9 Ireland 19.87 5.79 10 Latvia 18.43 5.37 Ranking of countries in Europe where electric charging costs the most TOP TEN

Where charging an electric car costs less

The countries in Europe where the recharge it costs less they are mainly those in Central and South-Eastern Europe, where the adoption of electric vehicles is less widespread.

Electric charging costs the least in Central and South-Eastern European countries

These countries have lower sales and lower EV market share due to high costs of many electric and hybrid vehicles.

Ranking of countries where top-up costs the least

POS VILLAGE TOP-UP COST (€) EXPENDITURE PER 100 KM (€) 1 Kosovo 3.92 1.14 2 Georgia 5.21 1.52 3 Serbia 5.35 1.56 4 Bosnia Herzegovina 5.50 1.60 5 Albania 6.01 1.75 6 Montenegro 6.05 1.76 7 North Macedonia 6.35 1.85 8 Hungary 6.68 1.94 9 Bulgaria 7.07 2.06 10 Malta 7.87 2.29 Ranking of countries in Europe where electric charging costs less TOP TEN

How to recharge the electric car? How do you recharge the battery? VIDEO

Read also,

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK