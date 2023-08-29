How much does it cost to recharge an electric car? The price of recharge in Europe it varies significantly between countries. Electric vehicles cost over 70% less to run than petrol or diesel vehicles, but the cost to recharge a BEV depends not only on the make and model of car, but also on the country and location where the vehicle is reloaded. The data, coming from Eurostat and analyzed by Switcher.iethey reveal a 21% increase in the average home charging costs of electric vehicles in 2022 compared to the first half of the year. In Italy, the increase was by 18%.
The cheapest European country for charging an electric car at home is the Kosovo, with an average cost of 0.064 euros per kWhwhich translates into an expense of €1.14 to travel 100 km.
In this ranking, Italy is at 36th place with an average cost of 0.364 euros per kWhwhich means that on average they are needed 6.53 euros to travel 100 km in electric mode.
Electric car charging rates in Europe
|POS
|VILLAGE
|RATE €/kWh
|TOP-UP COST (€)
|EXPENDITURE PER 100 KM (€)
|1
|Kosovo
|0.064
|3.92
|1.14
|2
|Georgia
|0.085
|5.21
|1.52
|3
|Serbia
|0.087
|5.35
|1.56
|4
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|0.089
|5.50
|1.60
|5
|Albania
|0.098
|6.01
|1.75
|6
|Montenegro
|0.098
|6.05
|1.76
|7
|North Macedonia
|0.103
|6.35
|1.85
|8
|Hungary
|0.108
|6.68
|1.94
|9
|Bulgaria
|0.115
|7.07
|2.06
|10
|Malta
|0.128
|7.87
|2.29
|11
|Netherlands
|0.135
|8.32
|2.42
|12
|Croatia
|0.148
|9.11
|2.65
|13
|Iceland
|0.155
|9.54
|2.78
|14
|Poland
|0.160
|9.88
|2.88
|15
|Slovakia
|0.188
|11.61
|3.38
|16
|Slovenia
|0.196
|12.05
|3.51
|17
|Luxembourg
|0.204
|12.58
|3.66
|18
|France
|0.220
|1.58pm
|3.96
|19
|Portugal
|0.222
|13.69
|3.99
|20
|Moldova
|0.225
|13.83
|4.03
|21
|Finland
|0.228
|14.03
|4.09
|22
|Norway
|0.230
|14.18
|4.13
|23
|Liechtenstein
|0.232
|14.28
|4.16
|24
|Austria
|0.237
|14.60
|4.25
|25
|Lithuania
|0.243
|14.96
|4.36
|26
|Greece
|0.244
|15.02
|4.37
|27
|Estonia
|0.265
|16.33
|4.75
|28
|Sweden
|0.274
|16.88
|4.92
|29
|United Kingdom
|0.290
|17.87
|5.20
|30
|Latvia
|0.299
|18.43
|5.37
|31
|Ireland
|0.323
|19.87
|5.79
|32
|Cyprus
|0.326
|20.09
|5.85
|33
|Spain
|0.335
|20.64
|6.01
|34
|Germany
|0.336
|20.68
|6.02
|35
|Romania
|0.341
|21.01
|6.12
|36
|Italy
|0.364
|10.43pm
|6.53
|37
|Czech Republic
|0.384
|23.68
|6.90
|38
|Belgium
|0.449
|27.66
|8.05
|39
|Denmark
|0.587
|36.17
|10.53
Where electric charging costs more
The wealthier European nations with higher adoption rates of electric vehicles are also the more expensive places to manage an electric vehicle. More expensive countries tend to have a higher market share of new electric car sales and more hybrid and electric vehicles on the road, with the exception of Cyprus and of Czech Republic.
In general, the average cost to recharge an electric car in Europe is 11.17 eurosbut in Italy this cost increases to 22.43 euros.
Ranking of countries where top-up costs the most
|POS
|VILLAGE
|TOP-UP COST (€)
|EXPENDITURE PER 100 KM (€)
|1
|Denmark
|36.17
|10.53
|2
|Belgium
|27.66
|8.05
|3
|Czech Republic
|23.68
|6.90
|4
|Italy
|10.43pm
|6.53
|5
|Romania
|21.01
|6.12
|6
|Germany
|20.68
|6.02
|7
|Spain
|20.64
|6.01
|8
|Cyprus
|20.09
|5.85
|9
|Ireland
|19.87
|5.79
|10
|Latvia
|18.43
|5.37
Where charging an electric car costs less
The countries in Europe where the recharge it costs less they are mainly those in Central and South-Eastern Europe, where the adoption of electric vehicles is less widespread.
These countries have lower sales and lower EV market share due to high costs of many electric and hybrid vehicles.
Ranking of countries where top-up costs the least
|POS
|VILLAGE
|TOP-UP COST (€)
|EXPENDITURE PER 100 KM (€)
|1
|Kosovo
|3.92
|1.14
|2
|Georgia
|5.21
|1.52
|3
|Serbia
|5.35
|1.56
|4
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|5.50
|1.60
|5
|Albania
|6.01
|1.75
|6
|Montenegro
|6.05
|1.76
|7
|North Macedonia
|6.35
|1.85
|8
|Hungary
|6.68
|1.94
|9
|Bulgaria
|7.07
|2.06
|10
|Malta
|7.87
|2.29
