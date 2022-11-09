Zenit football player Claudinho said he sees no reason to call him to the Russian national team

Brazilian midfielder “Zenith” Claudinho one phrase describes a possible transition to the Russian national team. His words lead “Championship.com”.

“It’s stupid for me to even just have such a desire, because the Russian team has not yet played in any official tournament,” the midfielder said. He added that he sees no reason why he could be called up to the national team, and believes that Russian football players should play in its composition.

Claudinho also commented on the news that he and fellow Brazilian Zenit player Malcolm want to go under the Russian flag. “This is a question that was discussed with us regarding some kind of uncertain future,” the midfielder explained. He noted that he has not yet applied for a passport, but does not mind doing so if it is better for the club.

The desire of Brazilian players to obtain Russian citizenship became known in September. Malcolm said that this would free up an extra seat for another foreigner at the club.

Malcom has been playing for Zenit since 2019. As part of the St. Petersburg team, he became a three-time champion of Russia, won the country’s Super Cup three times and became the winner of the Russian Cup. Claudinho joined the Blue-White-Blues in 2021 and, together with the club, became the champion of Russia and the owner of the Russian Super Cup.