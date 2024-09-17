After just over two and a half months of the summer transfer market open in Mexican soccer, the window finally closed and the teams defined their squads for the rest of the competition.
In the case of Club América, the two-time Liga MX champion, they are looking for a third championship and that is why they were one of the teams with the most movements, nine reinforcements were the ones they had to be precise.
Despite the losses they had, the blue-cream board looked for reinforcements in all their lines, young, experienced players with European experience arrived at El Nido with the objective of making a place for themselves and being part of the most successful team in Mexico.
In this way, with all the losses that were taking place, Julian Quiñones, Igor Lichnovsky Due to injuries, among others, they continue to be one of the most armed and powerful teams in Aztec football.
The goal is very well protected with Luis Angel Malagon As a starter and on the bench is the experienced Rodolfo Cota who was brought in to give his two-time champion competition in goal.
While in the rear, the arrival of Christian Borja from Europe; while, the midfield was joined by elements such as Alan Cervantes, Jose Ivan Rodriguez and Erick Sanchezto complement players of the stature of Saints, Fidalgo and Sanchez.
Likewise, elements of the caliber of Rodrigo Aguirre and Victor Davilawho will seek to associate, complement and give competition to players like Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas and Javairo Dilrosun.
