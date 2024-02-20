Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scabies | Doctors tell you how you can try to protect yourself from scabies

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Scabies | Doctors tell you how you can try to protect yourself from scabies

Scabies, which has exploded into an epidemic, raises the question of whether it is possible to protect yourself from the burdensome problem. Doctors tell the worst places of danger.

The scabies epidemic has taken over the capital region. Doctors tell you what you need to know about the spread of scabies. Picture: Aalto Puutio

Oona Laine HS

Scabies is now spreading at an unprecedented rate. In the capital region it's already an epidemic.

Is there anything that can prevent the spread of scabies that cause itching? Where does it spread everywhere and how are the symptoms treated?

HS interviewed THL's infectious disease doctor on the subject Santtu from Heino and Terveystalo occupational health care specialist Toni Vännia.

#Scabies #Doctors #protect #scabies

See also  HS Helsinki | An alarming phenomenon in Töölönlahti: tree seedlings are dying
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paying for data protection is met with harsh criticism

Paying for data protection is met with harsh criticism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result