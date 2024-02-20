Scabies | Doctors tell you how you can try to protect yourself from scabies

Scabies, which has exploded into an epidemic, raises the question of whether it is possible to protect yourself from the burdensome problem. Doctors tell the worst places of danger.

The scabies epidemic has taken over the capital region. Doctors tell you what you need to know about the spread of scabies.

Oona Laine HS

10:46 a.m

Scabies is now spreading at an unprecedented rate. In the capital region it's already an epidemic.

Is there anything that can prevent the spread of scabies that cause itching? Where does it spread everywhere and how are the symptoms treated?

HS interviewed THL's infectious disease doctor on the subject Santtu from Heino and Terveystalo occupational health care specialist Toni Vännia.