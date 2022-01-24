The winter stop of the Superbike world championship is always full of market movements and, together with the big news, confirmations also arrive: today the official renewal of Christophe Ponsson with the Motor Sport-Yamaha team arrived. In fact, also in 2022, the French driver will be part of the independent team that belongs to the Iwata manufacturer for his second season as a regular driver.

Ponsson, who had played some wild cards in 2020, has become a permanent presence on the starting grid of the Superbike World Championship, racing with the Motor Sport-Yamaha team in 2021 and achieving several top 10s throughout the year. The best result is a ninth place in the Superpole Race in Barcelona and last season’s performances have guaranteed him confirmation for 2022.

“I am very happy to continue with the Motor Sport-Yamaha team in World Superbike for the second season – declares Christophe Ponsson – After a very complicated start last year, in mid-2021 we made good progress and we will continue along the lines of what built together with the team. Our bike will be more competitive and I can’t wait to try the improvements in our winter testing program ”.

Ophelie Ponsson, Motor Sport-Yamaha Team Manager, says: “We are happy to be able to compete in a new season in World Superbike with Christophe Ponsson and Yamaha. We closed 2021 with positive notes and satisfactory results. On two occasions we have achieved the goal we set ourselves in the pre-season, which is to enter the top ten. For this vintage our team is even more motivated! ”.