On January 23, 2022, the last clashes of the PUBG Mobile Global Championshipwhere Nova Esports, the team from China, not only managed to win this competition, but also They made history by being the first group to take this crown for two consecutive years.

Although Nova Esports already had 45 points at the beginning of the final competition, the team was not confident, and managed to collect another 222. At the end of the day, the team from China managed to beat NAVI, a group from Ukraine, and took home $1.5 million. A well deserved award.

For its part, the competition for second place was also close. Here we saw NAVI take on Nigma Galaxy, who at the beginning of the second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship only had a one point difference. However, it was NAVI who took home the silver medal, as well as a $630,000 prize.

Via: Nova Esports