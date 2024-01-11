Kawasaki has dominated World Superbike for many years. After Tom Sykes' world title in 2013, Jonathan Rea began a six-year domination, starting in 2015, rewriting the history of the series derivative championship with his successes. But since 2021, the situation has gone further and further downhill.

In a way, Kawasaki has become a victim of its own success. Last year, the “verdona” achieved only one victory, with Jonathan Rea who prevailed in the chaotic Race 1 in Most, thanks above all to his driving skills. However, the lack of development of the Ninja ZX-10RR led the six-time world champion (with Kawasaki) to terminate the contract with the Akashi manufacturer shortly after and sign with Yamaha for the 2024 season. The record champion was disappointed by the lack of development in Japan.

Kawasaki soon at the tail end of the Superbike world championship?

In recent years, only minor changes have been made to the details of the Kawasaki ZX-10RR. The concept seems outdated, but Kawasaki is not updating for the 2024 season, while BMW and Honda continue to update. Will Kawasaki continue to fall behind next season or will things pick up after a difficult few years?

Alex Lowes is the new leader of the Kawasaki team following Jonathan Rea's move to Yamaha. However, the Briton is also the rider who led the crash statistics last season (here are the 2023 crash records). Last year the Briton finished outside the top 10 in the overall standings, which doesn't bode well for the season that's about to begin.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

The new leader of the Kawasaki team believes in a turnaround

However, Lowes believes he failed to demonstrate his real capabilities. The now veteran of the category has no doubts about Kawasaki. “The bike still has a lot of potential,” he told Bikesportnews. “I was faster than the results suggest. I ran out of luck after the summer break. I know I can do more.”

Former teammate Jonathan Rea finished the season third in the overall standings. “Johnny was constantly squeezing the bike,” commented Lowes, who isn't concerned that Kawasaki hasn't introduced a full model update for 2024. “Not many people introduce new bikes. Small details and improvements are made. The rules are also changing. At the moment everyone is very close. Massive changes are not necessary to improve the situation and the feeling,” explains Lowes.

How much can Kawasaki make use of Axel Bassani's experience?

“I still believe we can be strong next year,” says Lowes, who has a new teammate, Axel Bassani. However, the Italian was very late in the first test with Kawasaki.

“Bassani can bring the Ducati experience,” observes Lowes, who does not feel under pressure compared to the newcomer. “I don't feel any pressure. I already have four years with this team on my shoulders. Axel already has three years of experience, in which he has ridden the best bike in the industry. I think he can bring us what he has learned and show us what they do well.”

“I always want to do my best, whether against Axel or Johnny. So I don't feel any extra pressure,” says Lowes in a relaxed manner. His contract with Kawasaki expires at the end of the year. Lowes hasn't won a race since triumphing in the opening round of the 2020 season at Phillip Island, his first year with Kawasaki.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Axel Bassani, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

BMW and Honda will overtake Kawasaki in 2024?

Looking at the development of the other manufacturers, things could continue to get worse for Kawasaki in the 2024 season. Ducati is once again the favorite for the season, while Yamaha will likely be the first opponent. BMW is investing heavily and has signed Toprak Razgatlioglu, probably the greatest talent in World Superbike. Honda is the only manufacturer with a new homologation model for 2024 and wants to finally catch up to the leaders in the fifth year of the HRC project.

Kawasaki's decline is also evident among customer teams. This year, only Puccetti relies on Kawasaki material. For comparison: Ducati has four customer teams with Barni, Motocorsa, GoEleven and Marc VDS.