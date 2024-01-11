Caivano, a 5 year old girl falls from the balcony of her house. She is saved thanks to the irons of the clothesline

Near tragedy in Caivano. Screams and fear: these are the elements that characterized the morning in via Alessandro Volta. A girl of about 5 years old fell from the second floor. The flight was braked from the clothesline, which avoided the disastrous crash to the ground. Il Mattino reports it. The neighbors immediately contacted the 118 health personnel and the police. The police of the local company intervened on site and are carrying out investigations.

