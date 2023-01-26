Sun and low temperatures characterized the second and final day of testing in Jerez de la Frontera, which in some ways was very similar to the first day of testing on the Andalusian track. Toprak Razgatlioglu is once again leading the timesheets today, who with a time of 1’38”269 climbed to the top of the standings ahead of his other two main opponents: Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista.

Great scare for the Turkish rider in the morning session, in which he was involved in a bad fall that caused his Yamaha to catch fire. No physical consequences for Toprak, who went to the medical center only as a precaution, rejoining the track in the afternoon and setting the best time of the day. Great work by Yamaha, which on the final day of testing brought a new swingarm (mounted on all R1s), which can offer greater grip at the rear and greater acceleration.

Chasing this time we find Jonathan Rea, who compared to Day 1 shows up and signs the second time, paying only 83 thousandths from the lead. He continues the work at Kawasaki, which appeared to be in more difficulty than the two top riders. The Northern Irishman clocked 56 laps, the best of which in 1’38”352, although the time trial is not the priority in these cases.

Rounding out the trio is Alvaro Bautista, who concluded the Jerez test with the third fastest time, 180 thousandths behind Razgatlioglu. It is already a world battle, with the first three enclosed in less than two tenths. The reigning world champion continued to work on the Ducati 2023, which hasn’t undergone excessive modifications but has refined the details in order to improve the areas where it was most lacking. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati duo hoisted themselves into third and fourth position, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi stopping close to the top 3. However, the rider from Romagna was more detached, remaining almost four tenths from the top.

Kawasaki is still in fifth position, with Alex Lowes concluding the tests 906 thousandths behind the leader of the day. The sixth time is the prerogative of Dominique Aegerter, who improves on yesterday’s performance and continues to familiarize himself with the Superbike. The Swiss completed 71 laps, remaining 9 tenths behind his brand-mate Razgatlioglu, and is the best of the Day 2 rookies. The reigning Supersport world champion put his wheels ahead of those of Andrea Locatelli, seventh on Yamaha of the official team.

Danilo Petrucci closes in the top 10 today too, who pays just over a second from the top and also from his brand mate and reference Alvaro Bautista. The Barni rider finished his first test with the Superbike at Jerez in eighth position and can be satisfied with his first taste of the world championship. Rounding out the group of top ten are Iker Lecuona, ninth and first of the Honda riders, and Remy Gardner, tenth with the other Yamaha of the GRT team. Among the rookies there is also Lorenzo Baldassarri, who however remains 18th with the R1 of the GMT94 team.

Shady day for Honda, which saw the Superbike duo on the track and also today the MotoGP test team with Stefan Bradl. No time reference for the German, while the two HRC Superbike riders continue to work on the innovations brought yesterday and with which they were not particularly satisfied.

Day 2 of great work but of few flashes also that of BMW: Loris Baz is the best of the drivers of the House of Monaco, immediately ahead of the official Scott Redding. The two are 11th and 12th respectively. Garrett Gerloff, who is familiarizing himself with the M1000RR, remained in 15th position ahead of Michael van der Mark, 16th.

As for Supersport, the best of the day is once again Nicolò Bulega, chased by Can Oncu. Standings photocopy of that of Day 2 for the 600 class, with Federico Caricasulo in third position behind the Ducati rider and the Turkish Kawasaki rider. Behind the Althea team rider we find compatriot Andrea Mantovani, still grappling with the adaptation to the new category astride the Yamaha of the Evan Bros team. John McPhee and Yuta Okaya close the group, 5th and 6th in the category respectively.