SBK | Jerez Test: Record Bulega on Day 2, Iannone improves

A record-breaking debut for Nicolò Bulega, who after leading Day 1 of the Jerez tests concluded the second and final day as an absolute dominator: with a time of 1'37″809 he broke Jonathan Rea's track record which had stood since 2019 (1'38”247). The Aruba Ducati rider signed his time with the SCQ, but still showed himself to be very competitive astride the official team's Panigale V4R.

The reigning world champion is still in difficulty: Alvaro Bautista is struggling not only with the weight distribution on his Ducati due to the new regulatory changes on the minimum weight, but above all with the injury that is affecting him. Back and neck pain are an important factor in the work of these two days of testing, and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider does not go beyond the 16th final time. The Spaniard paid well over a second and a half off his new teammate's time.

Bulega, who was unstoppable for both days, takes half a second off Jonathan Rea, also making his debut with a new bike. The six-time world champion is continuing his adaptation process to Yamaha and concluded the last day of testing in second position. The Northern Irishman seems to be comfortable with the R1 and, in the 78 laps completed, he set interesting race simulation times. Behind him we find Scott Redding, author of a strike just a few minutes before the end of the session.

The Bonovo team driver traveled at the rear throughout the day, setting very high times, but only towards the end did he make a leap that brought him to third place, seven tenths off the top. Redding precedes Toprak Razgatlioglu, who once again appears increasingly at ease with the BMW M 1000 RR. The Turk is fourth, but is approaching the time of the leader of the day, from which he pays eight tenths.

Big steps forward for Goeleven, with Andrea Iannone visibly improving on Day 2 and fifth at the end of the day. The driver from Vasto was the protagonist of a harmless crash at Turn 2 during the early afternoon, but this did not affect his work, which ended with 61 laps completed, the fastest of which was 935 thousandths behind his compatriot and brand-mate at the top to the timesheets.

A decidedly positive day for BMW, which placed three drivers in the top 10: Garrett Gerloff closed the last day of testing in sixth position and preceded Sam Lowes. Less in the spotlight, but definitely worth keeping an eye on is the Marc VDS standard bearer: both making their debut in Superbike, rider and team placed in seventh position and went just over a second behind Bulega. The last Ducati in the top 10 is that of Danilo Petrucci, ninth with the Barni team's four-cylinder. Between the two comes Remy Gardner, eighth on the Yamaha of the GRT team, while Andrea Locatelli closes the group of the top ten on the R1 of the official lineup.

Axel Bassani is still struggling, as he fails to be incisive in his first outings with Kawasaki and stops in 14th place. The Venetian driver remains behind Philipp Oettl, 12th but author of a very fast lap that put him in the lead for a brief moment, and Michael van der Mark, 13th.

The Venetian driver precedes Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who missed Day 1 and only took to the track today. The Motocorsa rider concluded his only day of testing with the 15th fastest time, almost 1.7 seconds behind Bulega. Great difficulties for Honda, which, as on the first day, remains at the bottom of the time table. Xavi Vierge is ahead of Iker Lecuona and the two are 17th and 19th respectively. Tito Rabat fits in between the two HRCs with the Kawasaki of the Puccetti team.