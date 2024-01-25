The 2022-2023 season was not very prolific in titles for Real Madrid, which only lifted the title of Copa del Rey champion after defeating Osasuna (2-1) in the final. However, the whites added another trophy to their showcases – this time in the economic section – by becoming the club in Europe that earned the most income in that season, 831 million euros, according to the 27th edition of the report. Deloitte Football Money League. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti is once again at the top of the list six years after having achieved it for the last time – it happened in 2017-2018 -, surpassing two clubs supported by the petrodollars Saudis and Qataris, like the English Manchester City, second with a bill of 826 million euros; and the French PSG, with 802 million euros.

Real Madrid's finances experienced an improvement of 118 million euros in income last year compared to those obtained in the previous season, 2021-2022, “thanks to the good performance of the merchandising official, the greater attendance at the Santiago Bernabéu and the recovery of sponsorship income after the relaxation of post-pandemic restrictions,” says the consulting firm's report. Despite having achieved a historic double with the conquest of the Premier League and the Champions League (the first in its history), Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, did not obtain as much income as the whites throughout the season. last season, which has led it to go down a step and give up first place in the financial table, despite having earned 95 million euros more than the previous year.

PSG, which in the 2022-2023 season still had Leo Messi in its squad, has managed to position itself for the first time among the three clubs with the highest income by improving its returns in this regard by 148 million euros. A growth that has allowed it to place itself ahead of Barcelona, ​​fourth, which has improved three places after receiving 800 million euros in income. “The result of the Catalan team is attributed to the club's record income from broadcast licenses. merchandising and the return of fans to the states,” says the Deloitte report.

Despite occupying the first position in the table, and having two clubs among the five with the highest income – Atlético de Madrid is 15th with 364 million euros, 30 less than the previous year -, the Premier League has eight clubs among the 20 with the highest income, more than any other European competition. They are followed by the Italian Serie A with four, the Spanish League and the German Bundesliga with three, and the French Ligue 1, with two.

Business model

Most of the 20 clubs present in this classification experienced improvements in their collection last season. In fact, adding the income of all of them, these were 10.5 billion euros, a record figure, since it represents an increase of 14% compared to those obtained the previous season, when they were 9.2 billion, according to the Deloitte report. . This increase is justified in the document by the boost in commercial income (4.4 billion) and by those generated on match days (1.9 billion), exceeding the income derived from sports broadcasts.

“The strong demand for live sports points to further growth in commercial and matchday revenues. With clubs no longer reliant on the exponential growth of broadcast revenue, creating a more commercially focused business model will help them gain greater control over their financial stability,” highlights Tim Bridge, Lead Partner at Sports Business. Deloitte Group.

Barça, leader of the women's football ranking Deloitte's 27th report also includes a list of the women's teams with the highest income in the 2022-2023 season. As happened the previous year, Barcelona continues to lead the list, with profits of 13.4 million euros, which is 74% more than those obtained in the previous year. In second place is Manchester United (8 million), ahead of Real Madrid (7.4), which is the club with the highest percentage growth compared to the income previously obtained (+416%). "During the 2022-2023 season, significant levels of financial growth were recorded in the top tiers of European women's football thanks to an increase in the number of matches played in the clubs' main stadiums, which boosted match day revenues and television audiences," says Amy Clarke, women's sports leader at Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

