He had saved a day to exploit it in the future, but today Jonathan Rea was relentless. The six-time world champion took to the track in the Jerez tests today, the last one scheduled, and immediately went to the top of the times table. The Kawasaki rider only lapped in the afternoon, completing 61 laps, the quickest of which in 1’38 ”851.

Rea returned to being a Cannibal, even if only for half a day, on the Andalusian track, immediately going in line with the 2020 times. The Northern Irishman inflicts an impressive gap to his teammate Alex Lowes, who pays well over a second from the summit. The British, who had commanded the first day, signs a double on a last day characterized by a trio of ZX-10RRs.

In fact, only the Kawasaki riders remained to ride on the track as regards the Superbike: the HRC team in fact decided to stop early, saving a day to be exploited soon. Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona only rode yesterday, closing with a positive balance and already projecting themselves towards the next tranche of tests, scheduled for 8 and 9 February in Portimao.

To close the very short ranking of the times of this second and last day in Jerez is Lucas Mahias, who, riding the Kawasaki of the Puccetti team, gets behind the factory duo. The Frenchman, however, remains just a few tenths behind Alex Lowes, so both pay a significant delay from Rea, the great ruler of the day. As for Supersport, on the other hand, the fastest was Niki Tuuli with the MV Agusta. The other F3 800 instead was once again entrusted to Kenan Sofuoglu, who replaces his nephew Bahattin, positive for Covid. Ana Carrasco closes the group, but is training in view of the return to Moto3.