The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao (Portugal) hosted the final two days of private winter testing before the start of the 2024 WorldSBK season which kicks off in Australia in mid-February.

Nicolò Bulega confirmed the good sensations he felt aboard his Ducati Panigale V4R during the Jerez de la Frontera tests last week. The Italian driver managed to be very fast both in terms of race pace and time attack (1'39″275), closing the Portuguese two-day event in second place, just 86 thousandths of a second from Razgatlioglu's (BMW) best time.

“I'm very happy with what we did in these tests. The feeling was very positive both in the race pace and in the time attack and this demonstrates the quality of the work done with the team. Now we're going to Australia, and I can't wait to be on track at my favorite circuit. Objectives? I want to have fun: this is my rookie year and I certainly won't have the same pressure as the top riders”, said the reigning Supersport world champion.

Photo by: Aruba.it Racing Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Alvaro Bautista instead continued his intense set-up work (176 laps completed in two days) to adapt the bike to the new rules introduced this season. The Spaniard finished in 16th position with a time of 1'40.645 without ever trying to set a lap time and without using the qualifying tyre.

“I can't say I'm particularly satisfied with this test. During the first day the sensations weren't negative, on the contrary, I felt I had taken a step forward compared to the two days in Jerez. Today, however, I wasn't able to find a good feeling and even on a physical level things have not improved. I will try to work in the best way at home in these 15 days to arrive in Australia in the best possible conditions”, added the two-time world champion.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team now returns to Italy to prepare for the first round of the 2024 WorldSBK season which will start on the Phillip Island circuit (Australia) where two days of official testing will be held on 19 and 20 February which will precede the race weekend (23-25 ​​February).