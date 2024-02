Sting has announced the Japanese release date for Riviera: The Promised Land, remaster of the classic Tactical RPG. The title will be available in Japan starting starting next February 28th on Nintendo Switch at the launch price of 2,860 yen (approximately €18).

At the moment we don't know when the title will be released in the West, we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Sting Street Gematsu