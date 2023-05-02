The Assen hat-trick made Alvaro Bautista even more of the leader in the Superbike championship, but a doubt has begun to creep in among insiders. After Race 2, the reigning world champion had stated that the Netherlands would make its decision on the future by the following Tuesday and today a statement arrives: this Thursday at 3 pm, the Spaniard will hold a special press conference in Barcelona.

The venue for Bautista’s home appointment, Montmelo could reserve a not indifferent twist to the Superbike world championship, which already in its fourth round would have an incredible market movement. The Spaniard could decide to end his career at the end of this season, dedicating himself to his family and his two daughters (as he had already declared during the Assen round).

The modalities suggest the announcement of a withdrawal. However, that may not be the case: the press conference to be held in the Ducati hospitality on Thursday would be nothing more than the officialization of a further renewal with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Indeed, in 2022 the confirmation of the contract for the current season had been announced, but it had not been disclosed whether it would continue for 2024 as well. Thursday’s communication could therefore concern a new “threat” for the opponents, with the domination continuing his ride towards the world titles in the production derivatives.

If he opts for retirement, with the most coveted saddle free, new balances can be created and there are many names that have what it takes to occupy it. First of all the two riders of the satellite teams Axel Bassani (Motocorsa rider) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni rider). The official Ducati is certainly an important step for the two, who however should contend with several other riders, both from the Superbike paddock and possibly from the MotoGP.

However, however coveted Bautista’s saddle may be, it is still a “hot” bike. The Spaniard dominated in 2022 and is continuing to show himself unbeatable even in this first phase of the season, which he is leading with a good 56 points ahead of his direct pursuer Toprak Razgatlioglu. Should the reigning champion decide to stop, taking up his legacy would not be easy, the Bautista-Panigale V4R duo seems irrepressible and unrepeatable at the moment. However, we just have to wait for Thursday to understand if and how the balance of the Superbike world championship will change.